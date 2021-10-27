Harbhajan Singh vs Mohammad Amir: Sixer, fixer, Twitter war rages between spinner and pacer

In what started as banter when Amir taunted Harbhajan after Pakistan's ten-wicket victory over India on Sunday night, things took an ugly turn on Tuesday, and the Indian spinner ended up bringing the spot-fixing scandal involving Amir.

It was Amir who stirred things up by sharing a clip from an old cricket match where former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi smashed Harbhajan for a few sixes.

To this particular tweet of Amir, Harbhajan shared a still from the Lord's 2010 Test between Pakistan and England where Amir was found guilty of spot-fixing.

"Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game," tweeted Harbhajan.

The feud did not stop there as Amir went on to use derogatory language towards the Indian spinner.

However, the Turbanator did not relent in his opinion of Amir. Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan said: "For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts."

In his last tweet, Harbhajan shared a video from an old match where he is seen smashing Amir for a six and he captioned the post as: "Fixer ko sixer.. out of the park @iamamirofficial chal daffa ho ja."

Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar have also been having fun Twitter banter, but this heated exchange between Bhajji and Amir have taken fans across both sides by surprise.

For the unknown, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Amir and Salman Butt were involved in a spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan's tour of England in 2010.

All three were handed substantial bans, but Pakistan decided to bring back Amir in international cricket in 2016.

Amir and Asif were found guilty of deliberately bowling no-balls and they were banned from the sport for some time.

Talking about the T20 World Cup game between India and Pakistan on Sunday, the latter emerged triumphant by 10 wickets as Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam played match-winning knocks.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was adjudged as Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul.