Cricket
Harbhajan urges Imran Khan to ensure peace after mob attack

By
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh has asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against the mobsters

Bengaluru, January 4: Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed concern over a mob attack on the revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to enure peace in the region.

The 39-year-old shared on Twitter two videos of Mohammad Hassan, who was leading the mob and threatening to build a mosque in place of the historic Sikh shrine.

"Don't know what's wrong with some people, why can't they live in peace.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place..very sad to see this," Harbhajan tweeted.

"God is one..let's not divide it and create hate among each other's.. let's be human first and respect each other's.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place," Harbhajan wrote in another tweet tagging Pakistan Prime Minister Khan.

It may be recalled that Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the first guru of Sikhs Guru Nanak Dev, was attacked by stone pelters as they staged a protest against alleged police atrocities on Mohammed Hassan, who is accused of forcing a Sikh girl to convert before marrying her.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs claimed "members of the minority Sikh community" had been "subjected to acts of violence" in Nankana Sahib.

"These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 14:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020

