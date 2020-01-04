Harbhajan urges Imran Khan to ensure peace after mob attack

The 39-year-old shared on Twitter two videos of Mohammad Hassan, who was leading the mob and threatening to build a mosque in place of the historic Sikh shrine.

"Don't know what's wrong with some people, why can't they live in peace.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place..very sad to see this," Harbhajan tweeted.

Don’t know what’s wrong with some people why can’t they live in peace.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place..very sad to see this @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/vbmzsZNX1x — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 4, 2020

"God is one..let's not divide it and create hate among each other's.. let's be human first and respect each other's.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place," Harbhajan wrote in another tweet tagging Pakistan Prime Minister Khan.

God is one..let’s not divide it and create hate among each other’s.. let’s be human first and respect each other’s.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place @ImranKhanPTI plz do the needful 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/egjRo5oml4 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 4, 2020

It may be recalled that Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the first guru of Sikhs Guru Nanak Dev, was attacked by stone pelters as they staged a protest against alleged police atrocities on Mohammed Hassan, who is accused of forcing a Sikh girl to convert before marrying her.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs claimed "members of the minority Sikh community" had been "subjected to acts of violence" in Nankana Sahib.

"These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

(With inputs from Agencies)