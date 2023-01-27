Since taking over the role when Rohit Sharma has missed games, Hardik has led the national team in the shortest format in 8 matches so far. The 29-year-old led India for the first time in June 2022, when the team toured Ireland for a two-match series.

Pandya later led the side in a match in West Indies, and continued in the leadership role after the T20 World Cup 2022, during the tour to New Zealand and then the start of the home season in 2023 against Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record and Stats in IPL

During his stint as captain, Hardik has been on the winning side in six of the eight matches with one match ending in a tie and one in defeat. The all-rounder, who made a name for himself with his finishing ability, has slowly matured into a different player.

Pandya, who made his T20I debut in January 2016, has played in over 80 matches in the format on the international stage, scoring over 1000 runs at strike rate over 140, and taken over 60 wickets in the format for the national team.

Here is a look at Hardik Pandya captaincy record and stats in T20I so far:

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record in T20Is Matches as Captain: 8 matches Won: 6 Lost: 1 Tied: 1 No Result: 0 Winning Percentage: 81.25% Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record in Series or Tournament Series Captained: 3 Series Won: 3 Series White Wash: 1 Hardik Pandya stats as captain in T20Is Matches: 8 Innings: 8 Runs: 153 Fifties: 0 Highest Score: 30 not out vs New Zealand in 2022 Sixes: 7 Fours: 11 Wickets: 3 Best Bowling Innings: 2 for 30 vs Sri Lanka in 2023 Catches: 3 Hardik Pandya Overall Stats in T20Is Matches: 84 Innings: 64 Runs: 1205 Batting Average: 25.10 Batting Strike Rate: 143.96 50s: 3 Highest Score: 71 not out off 30 balls vs Australia in 2022 6s: 63 4s: 86 Wickets: 64 Best Bowling Innings: 4 for 33 vs England in 2022 Economy Rate: 8.22 Catches: 42 Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record vs other teams Versus Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Winning % Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0 0 66.67 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 0 75 Ireland 2 2 0 0 0 100 West Indies 1 1 0 0 0 100 Indian captains records so far in T20Is Captain Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Winning % MS Dhoni 72 41 28 1 2 59.28 Rohit Sharma 51 39 12 0 0 76.47 Virat Kohli 50 30 16 2 2 64.58 Hardik Pandya 8 6 1 1 0 81.25 Rishabh Pant 5 2 2 0 1 50 Suresh Raina 3 3 0 0 0 100 Shikhar Dhawan 3 1 2 0 0 33.33 Ajinkya Rahane 2 1 1 0 0 50 KL Rahul 1 1 0 0 0 100 Virender Sehwag 1 1 0 0 0 100