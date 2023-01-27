Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record and Stats in T20I So Far

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record in T20Is
Matches as Captain: 8 matches
Won: 6
Lost: 1
Tied: 1
No Result: 0
Winning Percentage: 81.25%
Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record in Series or Tournament
Series Captained: 3
Series Won: 3
Series White Wash: 1
Hardik Pandya stats as captain in T20Is
Matches: 8
Innings: 8
Runs: 153
Fifties: 0
Highest Score: 30 not out vs New Zealand in 2022
Sixes: 7
Fours: 11
Wickets: 3
Best Bowling Innings: 2 for 30 vs Sri Lanka in 2023
Catches: 3
Hardik Pandya Overall Stats in T20Is
Matches: 84
Innings: 64
Runs: 1205
Batting Average: 25.10
Batting Strike Rate: 143.96
50s: 3
Highest Score: 71 not out off 30 balls vs Australia in 2022
6s: 63
4s: 86
Wickets: 64
Best Bowling Innings: 4 for 33 vs England in 2022
Economy Rate: 8.22
Catches: 42
Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record vs other teams
|Versus
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Winning %
|Sri Lanka
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|66.67
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|75
|Ireland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|100
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
Indian captains records so far in T20Is
|Captain
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Winning %
|MS Dhoni
|72
|41
|28
|1
|2
|59.28
|Rohit Sharma
|51
|39
|12
|0
|0
|76.47
|Virat Kohli
|50
|30
|16
|2
|2
|64.58
|Hardik Pandya
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|81.25
|Rishabh Pant
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|50
|Suresh Raina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|100
|Shikhar Dhawan
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|33.33
|Ajinkya Rahane
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|KL Rahul
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|Virender Sehwag
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100