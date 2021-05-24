Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya engage in COVID-19 relief work, dispatch oxygen concentrators

Elder brother Krunal, who has played ODIs and T20s for India, took to Twitter on Monday (May 24) to share the information.

"This new batch of Oxygen Concentrators are being dispatched to Covid centres with prayers in our hearts for everyone speedy recovery," tweeted Krunal, who also plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, along with a picture.

28-year-old Hardik also took to his social media handle and said that the battle against the pandemic can be won by working together. "We're in the middle of a tough battle that we can win by working together," said Hardik.

Earlier this month, the swashbuckling all-rounder Hardik had announced that his entire family, including brother Krunal, would donate 200 oxygen concentrators to help the rural areas in the country's fight against the raging pandemic.

Currently, India is reeling under the second wave of the pandemic and according to the latest update from the health ministry, the country recorded 2,22,315 fresh cases infections and 4,454 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the BCCI said it will distribute 2000 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres each to various medical organisations, ramping up the country's overwhelmed healthcare infrastructure in its fight against the pandemic.

The deadly second wave of the pandemic has caused an unprecedented health crisis with thousands losing their lives. Last month, the national capital region emerged as the worst sufferer due to the oxygen crisis, leading to fatalities in multiple hospitals.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that it will contribute 10-Litre 2000 Oxygen concentrators to boost India's efforts in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic," the BCCI said in a release.

"The nation has been hit by an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus with demands for medical equipment and life-saving oxygen witnessing a major spike," it added.

"Over the next few months, the Board will distribute the concentrators across India with the hope that critical medical aid and care will be provided to the needy patients and this initiative will reduce the havoc unleashed by the pandemic," it further stated. During the first wave, the BCCI had contributed Rs 51 crore to the PM Cares fund last year.