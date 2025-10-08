Cricket Hardik Pandya's New Lamborghini Urus SE: Price, Specifications – All You Need To Know By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 12:42 [IST]

Star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has once again showcased his love for luxury automobiles, this time by adding the newly launched Lamborghini Urus SE to his stunning car collection.

The flamboyant all-rounder, known for his stylish lifestyle, was recently spotted with the SUV, finished in Lamborghini's eye-catching "Giallo Auge" yellow shade - a colour that perfectly complements his bold personality.

The Lamborghini Urus SE marks a new era for the Italian brand as its first-ever plug-in hybrid SUV. Unveiled in India in August 2024, this model combines cutting-edge technology with unmatched power. Under the hood, it packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Together, they deliver a jaw-dropping 800 horsepower and 950 Nm of torque. The SUV rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and can reach a top speed of 312 km/h, making it one of the fastest hybrid SUVs in the world.

What makes the Urus SE even more impressive is its eco-conscious design. Despite its massive power, the SUV offers an all-electric driving range of up to 60 kilometres - ideal for city commutes without burning fuel. Inside, Lamborghini has made several upgrades, including a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, refined air vents, premium leather upholstery, and improved ergonomic seating for enhanced comfort. The exterior design also features sharper LED Matrix headlights, a newly sculpted bumper, and a sportier rear diffuser that enhances aerodynamics.

Priced from approximately ₹4.57 crore (ex-showroom), the Urus SE sits among the most elite vehicles available in India. For Pandya, who already owns a fleet of high-end cars, including Range Rovers and Mercedes models, this addition reflects his passion for both performance and luxury.

On the cricket front, Hardik last featured for India in the Asia Cup 2025. Although he missed the final against Pakistan due to cramps, his all-round contributions earlier in the tournament were crucial in helping India lift the trophy. Now, as he cruises in his latest super SUV, Pandya continues to live life in the fast lane - both on and off the field.