IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final: Who Was India Supposed To Receive Trophy From Amid Mohsin Naqvi Boycott?

Cricket Hardik Pandya on Asia Cup 2025 Triumph: ‘Missing Final Hurt, But Boys Showed Character’ By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 20:38 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Dubai, Sep 29: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya admitted he was "gutted" to miss the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan due to a late niggle, but said the team's thrilling title triumph more than made up for his personal disappointment.

India clinched their ninth Asia Cup title on Sunday (September 28) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, chasing down Pakistan's 147 with just two balls to spare in Dubai.

On Missing the Final

Pandya, who played a key role for India in the tournament before sitting out the final, opened up in a video posted by the BCCI.

"I was very gutted to miss the most important game, but the way the boys played was outstanding. They showed a lot of character," Pandya said.

The 31-year-old stressed that such pressure situations will only strengthen the side in the long run.

"These games are going to help us in the long run where we will be tested, we will be put under pressure. The way we held our nerves was fantastic," he added.

Learning to Adapt

Reflecting on India's approach, Pandya said the team was quickly learning how to balance fearless cricket with smart adaptability.

"T20 cricket is about that, come and dominate, play a fearless brand, and at the same point of time learn and adapt. I think this team is learning that," he said.

Praise for Abhishek Sharma

The Baroda cricketer also reserved special praise for young opener Abhishek Sharma, whose explosive start laid the platform for India's tense chase.

"Outstanding effort by Abhishek from the top - the way he played and the fearlessness he showed, half of the game he won for us in the Power Play itself," Pandya said.

On His Own Campaign

Statistically, Pandya had a modest tournament, with just four wickets in six matches at an economy of 8.57. But he insisted numbers did not concern him, emphasising his enjoyment of new-ball responsibilities.

"I have always enjoyed any role that I am given, and this time I was handed over the new ball, which I really enjoyed. Batting has always been there whenever the team requires. Bowling has been my No. 1 priority for a long time now, if Hardik Pandya bowls then batting is never a problem," he explained.

He added that he takes pride in treating himself as a "pure fast bowler":

"It's a lot of hard work, a lot of discipline, and it has been a constant which I really enjoy."

Bowling as a Life's Choice

Pandya revealed his mindset shift towards bowling, saying he had made it a life choice rather than an obligation.

"I tried making a big deal out of it, but in my life I have learned that if you create something like 'it's a big thing I am doing' then on the 15th day, you will lose motivation. What has helped me is that I have made it a life's choice and it has been fantastic barring the unfortunate yesterday," he signed off.

While injury kept Hardik Pandya out of the Asia Cup 2025 final, his optimism and backing of his teammates reflected the collective spirit driving Indian cricket. With his focus on bowling and leadership qualities intact, Pandya remains central to India's plans heading into the packed international season ahead.