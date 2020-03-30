Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Can have fun indoors too: Hardik Pandya plays indoor cricket with brother Krunal due to coronavirus outbreak

By

New Delhi, March 30: India cricketers Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya are constantly spreading the message of staying at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In the latest video that was shared on social media, the brothers gave a sneak peek to what they are doing during the lockdown. The duo could be seen playing the game of cricket indoors with a tennis ball along with their family members and later sanitising their hands. They also urged the fellow countrymen to stay indoors and stay safe.

"Stay safe everyone. Avoid going out, you can have fun indoors as well just like me and my family had. We urge everyone to observe lockdown and stop the spread of the coronavirus," Pandya brothers said in the video.

Krunal and Hardik are core members of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League. The opening encounter of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings was scheduled to be held on March 29 but the tournament was later rescheduled till April 15. As per reports, the thirteenth season of the T20 extravaganza is likely to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier on Sunday (March 29), Hardik took to his social media handle to laud Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for coming forward and contributing towards strengthening the nation's disaster management capacities to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor has donated Rs 25 crores towards the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to fight against the deadly epidemic which has so far claimed over 30000 lives across the world while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people.

Hardik took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "After this, you are my real-life hero! Respect and respect only 🙏🏾 @akshaykumar."

More HARDIK PANDYA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
On this day in sport
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 13:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue