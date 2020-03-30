Can have fun indoors too: Hardik Pandya plays indoor cricket with brother Krunal due to coronavirus outbreak

In the latest video that was shared on social media, the brothers gave a sneak peek to what they are doing during the lockdown. The duo could be seen playing the game of cricket indoors with a tennis ball along with their family members and later sanitising their hands. They also urged the fellow countrymen to stay indoors and stay safe.

"Stay safe everyone. Avoid going out, you can have fun indoors as well just like me and my family had. We urge everyone to observe lockdown and stop the spread of the coronavirus," Pandya brothers said in the video.

We can have fun indoors too 😊 Please stay home and be safe everyone 🤗 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/bje9m5n99j — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 29, 2020

Krunal and Hardik are core members of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League. The opening encounter of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings was scheduled to be held on March 29 but the tournament was later rescheduled till April 15. As per reports, the thirteenth season of the T20 extravaganza is likely to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier on Sunday (March 29), Hardik took to his social media handle to laud Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for coming forward and contributing towards strengthening the nation's disaster management capacities to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor has donated Rs 25 crores towards the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to fight against the deadly epidemic which has so far claimed over 30000 lives across the world while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people.

Hardik took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "After this, you are my real-life hero! Respect and respect only 🙏🏾 @akshaykumar."