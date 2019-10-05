Cricket
Hardik Pandya undergoes successful surgery in London, vows to comeback soon

Hardik Pandya undergoes successful surgery in London (Pic: Instagram)
London, October 5: India's first-choice all-rounder Hardik Pandya underwent successful surgery in London for an acute lower-back injury that may force him out of action for a longer period.

"Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me," Hardik posted a message with a picture on his Instagram account on Saturday (October 5). Hardik is expected to be out of action for five months.

The Baroda all-rounder is the second key member in the Indian after premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against South Africa due to stress fracture in his lower back.

Hardik played the T20I series against South Africa before being ruled out of the Test series because of the injury. He will miss the T20Is against Bangladesh as well.

Hardik first sustained the injury during the Asia Cup in UAE last September. He recovered in time to play in the IPL and the World Cup before the injury resurfaced.

Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:54 [IST]
