Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Unique Facts: Unknown Things About India Women's Captain By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India's trailblazing skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has long been the heartbeat of women's cricket in the country. From her explosive batting to her fearless leadership, she has redefined what it means to be a modern cricketer.

As she leads India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, here are some fascinating, lesser-known facts about the woman who continues to inspire millions.

Born in Moga, Punjab, Harmanpreet grew up idolising Virender Sehwag and dreamed of emulating his aggressive batting style. Her father, Harmandar Singh Bhullar, was her first coach, encouraging her to pursue cricket in a region with little infrastructure for women's sports.

To train properly, she often travelled over 30 kilometres daily to reach her academy - a sign of her early determination.

Not many know that Harmanpreet was the first Indian woman cricketer to be signed by a foreign T20 franchise. In 2016, she joined the Sydney Thunder in Australia's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), paving the way for other Indian players to take part in global leagues.

Her cricketing superstition is quite quirky - she prefers using one specific pair of gloves until they wear out completely, believing they bring her luck during long innings. In fact, she wore the same gloves throughout her record-breaking 171 against Australia* in the 2017 World Cup semi-final, one of the greatest knocks in women's cricket history.

Off the field, Harmanpreet holds a graduate degree in Arts and worked in the Indian Railways before cricket became a full-time career. She's also known for her deep love for Punjabi music and is often seen humming Sidhu Moosewala tracks before matches to stay relaxed.

In the ongoing 2025 Women's World Cup, Harmanpreet has once again risen to the occasion. Her 89-run masterclass against Australia in the semi-final helped India storm into the final, reinforcing her reputation as a big-match player. In the final, he managed to get only 20 runs under her belt.

A captain who leads with both grit and grace, Harmanpreet Kaur continues to break barriers - on and off the field. Her journey from Moga's dusty grounds to the global stage remains one of Indian sport's most inspiring tales.