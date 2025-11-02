English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

Harmanpreet Kaur Unique Facts: Unknown Things About India Women’s Captain

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

India's trailblazing skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has long been the heartbeat of women's cricket in the country. From her explosive batting to her fearless leadership, she has redefined what it means to be a modern cricketer.

As she leads India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, here are some fascinating, lesser-known facts about the woman who continues to inspire millions.

Harmanpreet Kaur
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. Photo: PTI

Born in Moga, Punjab, Harmanpreet grew up idolising Virender Sehwag and dreamed of emulating his aggressive batting style. Her father, Harmandar Singh Bhullar, was her first coach, encouraging her to pursue cricket in a region with little infrastructure for women's sports.

To train properly, she often travelled over 30 kilometres daily to reach her academy - a sign of her early determination.

Not many know that Harmanpreet was the first Indian woman cricketer to be signed by a foreign T20 franchise. In 2016, she joined the Sydney Thunder in Australia's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), paving the way for other Indian players to take part in global leagues.

Her cricketing superstition is quite quirky - she prefers using one specific pair of gloves until they wear out completely, believing they bring her luck during long innings. In fact, she wore the same gloves throughout her record-breaking 171 against Australia* in the 2017 World Cup semi-final, one of the greatest knocks in women's cricket history.

Off the field, Harmanpreet holds a graduate degree in Arts and worked in the Indian Railways before cricket became a full-time career. She's also known for her deep love for Punjabi music and is often seen humming Sidhu Moosewala tracks before matches to stay relaxed.

In the ongoing 2025 Women's World Cup, Harmanpreet has once again risen to the occasion. Her 89-run masterclass against Australia in the semi-final helped India storm into the final, reinforcing her reputation as a big-match player. In the final, he managed to get only 20 runs under her belt.

A captain who leads with both grit and grace, Harmanpreet Kaur continues to break barriers - on and off the field. Her journey from Moga's dusty grounds to the global stage remains one of Indian sport's most inspiring tales.

Story first published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 21:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 2, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out