Hasin Jahan, Mohammed Shami's estranged wife, targetted again by bigots for posting hot image on Instagram

Jahan - who came into the limelight after making a series of allegations against Shami and his family of domestic violence and even rape - has recently posted a sizzling picture of herself and captioned it, "Zamane me hastee ohi hai jiske hosle ka koi thikana nahi (One whose courage has no limits, achieves success and fame.)"

She once again drew flak for her 'revealing' outfit and showing her body. Religious bigots advised her against skin show and do purdah, in accordance with the Muslim traditions. She has always been a soft target of the trolls for her outfits and due to her estranged relations with the senior India cricketer.

Earlier last year, she had received death as well as rape threats from unknown people for sharing congratulatory messages on Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on her social networking sites. Jahan lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police Cyber Crime department at its Lalbazar headquarters.

Jahan had posted congratulatory messages on her different social media accounts after the Bhoomi Puja of Ram Mandir was held in Ayodhya on August 5 last year and started receiving several such threats.

Later that year, Jahan filed a plea before the Calcutta High Court, demanding security for herself and her daughter. The petition alleged police inaction on her complaint about the threats she had received.

Jahan parted away from Shami after accusing the cricketer and his elder brother of domestic violence and sexual assault. She even filed a police complaint against the Amroha-born cricketer and his family.