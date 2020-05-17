Have to adapt to playing in empty stadiums, to save sport: Jimmy Neesham

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sporting events worldwide, including the Tokyo Olympics.

Cricket looks unlikely to resume anytime soon and the T20 World Cup, scheduled for October and November, is also likely to be postponed. And the only way the top-level of the sport could return is in empty stadiums, which Neesham says will need to be adapted to save the sport's finances.

"If the situation is that the only way to play cricket is behind closed doors then I think it is something that we have to adapt to as players," Neesham told ESPNcricinfo.

Cricket boards of England and Australia, which drive the sport's economy along with India, are fearing they could face a severe financial cruch due to postponement of events leading to slashing of revenues.

Both Cricket Australia and England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have felt the strain after the pandemic brought all cricket activities to a grinding halt.

In April, CA had announced retrenchment of 80 per cent of its staff, even as players from both countries braced up for pay cuts.

Considering the extraordinary situation, the 29-year-old Neesahm said, "The reality is that it is a huge financial challenge for a lot of cricket boards to still run without any revenue coming in from games.

"So obviously we want to try and keep the sport in as good a state as it can be in. If that means playing games behind closed doors, the guys just need to suck it up and get it done."

Although he called for the players to adapt to playing in empty stadiums, the New Zealander, added nothing can beat playing in front of fans.

"Certainly all things considered you would rather have fans in the ground. It adds a lot to the game and to the spectacle. But you want to adapt to the situation that is given to you," he said.

Meanwhile, European football made its return after the coronavirus-forced break as Bundesliga resumed their season behind closed doors on Saturday (May 16) with Serie A, La Liga and Premier League all expected to resume action in June.

Also, club cricket is set to return in Australia on June 6 albeit it with a new set of guideliness to cope with the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)