Pacer Josh Hazlewood out of Australia's ODI tour of England; joins Starc, Cummins in injured list

Josh Hazlewood, Australia quick
Josh Hazlewood, Australia quick

Sydney, May 28: Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of June's one-day international series against England by a back problem.

Hazlewood's withdrawal comes as a significant blow to new head coach Justin Langer, who is already without injured pair Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Uncapped seamer Michael Neser has been called in as his replacement.

The 28-year-old impressed in helping Queensland to Sheffield Shield success last season and is now in line for an international debut.

Australia decided against risking Hazlewood for the five-match series despite being left without a senior figure in their attack.

"Josh has been managing some low level bone stress in his lumbar spine for a short period," Cricket Australia physiotherapist David Beakley said in a statement.

"He had a repeat scan today and although it has not progressed to a fracture he is starting to experience some lower back pain.

"As such, we are taking a conservative approach and he will not travel to England for the one-day series."

Neser joins Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake and limited-overs specialist Andrew Tye as the other pace bowlers in the 15-man ODI squad.Also absent are batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner, who are currently serving bans for their roles in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, along with injured all-rounder Mitch Marsh.

Of the specialist quicks in the one-day squad, only Kane Richardson (15 games) has played more than five ODIs. Andrew Tye (four ODIs) Jhye Richardson (one) and Billy Stanlake (two) are the other fast bowlers in the touring party.

Australia are also scheduled to meet England in a lone Twenty20 prior to a tour of Zimbabwe.

Source: OPTA

