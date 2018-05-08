Nathan Lyon back in Australia ODI squad, Tim Paine named captain

Lyon last played for his country in the 50-over format in 2016, but the off-spinner gets a chance to add to his 13 ODIs after being included in a 15-man squad.

With pace duo Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins out injured, Lyon is likely to play a key role in leading Australia's attack in England in June.

"Nathan is our number one off-spinner and has excelled with the red ball, however he is not new to white-ball cricket and deserves his chance to push for World Cup selection," national selector Trevor Hohns said.

"England potentially have a number of left-handers in their side and we look forward to seeing what he can produce with the white ball in English conditions."

Paine has been named skipper for the series, with Aaron Finch to act as vice-captain, but Australia are yet to make a decision on who will take the role full-time.

Tim Paine named ODI skipper for #ENGvAUS series, while Aaron Finch will lead the T20 squad https://t.co/gKRIVPghU3 — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) May 7, 2018

Alex Carey is set to get a chance to add to his one ODI, while D'Arcy Short was named in the squad for the first time.

Australia also named a 14-man Twenty20 squad for their tour of Zimbabwe in July, following the England series.

Finch will captain the team for the series, while Jack Wildermuth and Mitchell Swepson were named in the side for the first time.

Nic Maddinson was also included in the squad despite losing his New South Wales contract earlier this year.

"Nic has been selected off the back of a very good Big Bash season," T20 selector Mark Waugh said.

"He is a very talented player and with his batting skills has the ability to be very dangerous in this format."

Australia ODI squad: Tim Paine (captain/wicketkeeper), Aaron Finch (vice-captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (vice-captain), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

