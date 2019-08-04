Cricket
Head coach Ottis Gibson leaving South Africa

By Opta
gibsoncropped

Cape Town, Aug 3: Ottis Gibson has been released from his role as South Africa's head coach.

Gibson, 50, had been in the post since October 2017 but was under pressure following a poor Cricket World Cup campaign, as the Proteas won three of a possible nine matches and failed to progress beyond the group stage.

The former West Indies fast bowler has been linked with the upcoming England vacancy, as Trevor Bayliss is leaving after the Ashes.

On Sunday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced it was implementing a "football-style" restructuring, which will see Gibson depart.

CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe and acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl will now appoint "an interim management team, selection panel and captain" for South Africa's imminent tour of India.

Ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who was born and raised in South Africa, backed former Proteas wicketkeeper Mark Boucher to succeed Gibson.

"There is only ONE man who can turn their cricket around - @markb46," Pietersen wrote on Twitter.

"He has trophies, he's respected around the world & he's an absolute beaut of a human!"

India won the toss and elected to bat.
Sunday, August 4, 2019, 19:40 [IST]
