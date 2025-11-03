Cricket Heartwarming Moment! India Women Celebrate World Cup Win With Legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami & Anjum Chopra Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 6:00 [IST]



It was a night of pure emotion and pride as India Women etched their names in history by winning their maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup title on Sunday, November 2, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur's team defeated South Africa by 52 runs to cap off a dream campaign with a moment that transcended sport.

After being asked to bat first, India produced a commanding total of 298 for 7. Openers Shafali Verma (87 off 78) and Smriti Mandhana (45) gave the perfect start with a 104-run stand. Deepti Sharma's composed half-century, coupled with brisk knocks from Jemimah Rodrigues (28) and Richa Ghosh (34 off 24), lifted the side close to the 300-mark.

In reply, South Africa fought valiantly through Laura Wolvaardt's magnificent century, but Deepti Sharma (5/39) and Shafali Verma (2 wickets) ensured India's first-ever world title in women's cricket.

However, what truly stole hearts came after the match

. As the celebrations began, the players did something extraordinary-they invited India's pioneering women's cricket legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, and Anjum Chopra to join them on the field. The moment was filled with tears, hugs, and smiles as the champions gathered around their idols, sharing the coveted trophy and the historic triumph together.

The legendary trio-who carried Indian women's cricket for decades through grit and grace-were visibly emotional as the current generation expressed gratitude for their trailblazing contributions. Mithali Raj, India's highest run-scorer and former captain, was seen holding the trophy with a wide smile; Jhulan Goswami, India's greatest fast bowler, received warm embraces from the players; while ex captain Anjum Chopra couldn't stop dancing, soaking in the atmosphere that symbolised how far women's cricket had come.

It was more than a celebration-it was a bridge between eras. The image of the legends and the champions together under the floodlights of DY Patil Stadium will forever stand as a defining moment in Indian cricket, where respect, legacy, and victory came together in one unforgettable embrace.