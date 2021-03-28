Her story of hard work and success is an inspiration: PM Modi hails senior India cricketer Mithali Raj

In the 75th episode of his monthly radio programme address on Sunday (March 28), PM Modi lauded the 38-year-old senior India cricketer and said her success story is an inspiration not just to the female players but also to male cricketers.

"Indian cricket team's Mithali Raj recently became the first Indian woman cricketer to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. Many congratulations to her on this achievement. She is also the first woman cricketer to score 7,000 runs in ODIs. Her contribution to women's cricket is brilliant," PM Modi said.

"She has inspired many through her two-decade-long career. Her story of hard work and success is an inspiration to not only women but also men cricketers," he added further.

On March 12, Mithali had reached the landmark during a match against South Africa Women. A couple of days later, the Hyderabadi cricketer added another feather to her illustrious cap by becoming the first woman cricketer to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs.

PM Modi also spoke about the success of the Indian shooters in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. India currently top the medals tally with 29 medals, including 14 gold. Earlier in the day, the Indian trio of Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Keer claimed the gold medal in the women's trap team final after blanking Kazakhstan 6-0 on the last competition day. Modi also highlighted the achievement of India's badminton star PV Sindhu.

"It is interesting that in the month of March when we celebrate women's day, many women athletes won medals and created records. In the ISSF World Cup, being held in New Delhi, India is at the top of the medals tally. In the gold medal tally also, India is at the top. It was made possible by excellent performances by Indian men and women shooters. Also, PV Sindhu won a silver medal in the BWF Swiss Open Super 300 Tournament," he said.