Highest Batting Partnerships Against India in ODIs: Tom Latham, Kane Williamson join elite club

Chasing a target of 307, New Zealand reached home in 47.1 overs to go 1-nil up in the series. It was only the second instance when the Blackcaps successfully chased down a 300-plus target against India in the ODIs. In 2020, New Zealand chased down 348 against India in Hamilton.

Latham - who has always enjoyed batting against India - posted his highest ODI total as he remained unbeaten on 145 off 104 deliveries. Captain Williamson scored 94* off 98 deliveries.

Latham - who averaged 65 against India in the ODIs - struck 19 fours and five towering sixes in his sublime knock. The left-handed batter struck 25 runs off Shardul Thakur's over to get to his seventh ODI century. Before this game, Latham had slammed five fifties and one century against India in the ODIs. The flamboyant left-handed batter has played 18 ODIs against India and amassed 846 runs at a strike rate of 99.

Williamson who has scored more than a thousand runs in the 50-over format against India remained six short of his 14th ODI ton. It was a selfless knock from the Kiwi skipper as he kept giving the strike to Latham even when he was pretty close to the milestone.

However, this isn't the first Indian bowlers have been tormented by opposition batters as they've shared a stand of 200-plus.

Let us take a look at the highest 200-plus batting partnerships against India in the ODIs:

S.No Players Partnership Year 1. Aaron Finch/David Warner (AUS) 258* 2020 2. George Bailey/Steve Smith (AUS) 242 2016 3. Damien Martin/Ricky Ponting (AUS) 234* 2003 4. Aaron Finch/David Warner (AUS) 231 2017 5. Marvan Atapattu/Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 226 2000 6. Tom Latham/Kane Williamson (NZ) 221* 2022 7. Gordon Greenidge/Vivian Richards (WI) 221 1983 8. Matthew Hayden/Ricky Ponting (AUS) 219 2001 9. Shimron Hetmyer/Shai Hope (WI) 218 2019 10. Mahela Jayawardene/Upul Tharanga (SL) 213 2013 11. Mohammad Yousuf/Shoaib Malik (PAK) 206 2009 12. Mohsin Khan/Zaheer Abbas (PAK) 205 1982 13. Salman Butt/Younis Khan (PAK) 205 2008 14. Temba Bavuma/Rassie van der Dussen (SA) 204 2022 15. Shivnarine Chanderpaul/Stuart Williams (WI) 200* 1997 16. Tom Latham/Ross Taylor (NZ) 200 2017

The 221*-run stand between Kane Williamson and Tom Latham is only the third-highest successful partnership against India in a run chase in ODIs.

Let us take a look at the top-5 highest partnerships against India in run chase:

S.No Players Partnership Year Result 1. Aaron Finch/David Warner (AUS) 258* 2020 AUS won 2. George Bailey/Steve Smith (AUS) 242 2016 AUS won 3. Tom Latham/Kane Williamson (NZ) 221* 2022 NZ won 4. Shimron Hetmyer/Shai Hope (WI) 218 2019 WI won 5. Stuart Carlisle/Sean Ervine (ZIM) 202 2004 IND won