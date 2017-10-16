Himanshu Rana to lead India U-19 in Asia Cup

Bengaluru, October 15: Himanshu Rana of Haryana will lead India Under-19 side in the Asia Cup to be held in Malaysia from November 9 to 20.

India are the defending champions in the tournament. However, the selectors did not consider the prolific Prithvi Shaw.

India U19 team for Asia Cup announced. The 4th edition of the tournament is set to be played in Malaysia from November 9-20 pic.twitter.com/9p5SOBjWSw — BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2017

They were of the opinion that the 17-year-old Shaw should play in the Ranji Trophy to gain more exposure in the long format of the game.

Shaw had recently scored a 154 in the Duleep Trophy final and that might have influenced the selectors' decision.