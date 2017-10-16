Cricket

Himanshu Rana to lead India U-19 in Asia Cup

Posted By:
Himanshu Rana
Himanshu Rana

Bengaluru, October 15: Himanshu Rana of Haryana will lead India Under-19 side in the Asia Cup to be held in Malaysia from November 9 to 20.

India are the defending champions in the tournament. However, the selectors did not consider the prolific Prithvi Shaw.

They were of the opinion that the 17-year-old Shaw should play in the Ranji Trophy to gain more exposure in the long format of the game.

Shaw had recently scored a 154 in the Duleep Trophy final and that might have influenced the selectors' decision.

Related Articles

Story first published: Monday, October 16, 2017, 11:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
+ More
POLLS