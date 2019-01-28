His career can scale new heights: Kohli backs Pandya to bounce back from ban

On Monday, Pandya made his first appearance since his BCCI ban for making controversial comments on a television show that were perceived as sexist was lifted.

Pandya apologised for his remarks and produced a fine display in Mount Maunganui as India clinched their ODI series with New Zealand.

The 25-year-old claimed 2-45 and took a stunning diving catch in India's seven-wicket win, and Kohli was full of praise for Pandya after bouncing back from his previous misdemeanour.

"In life, there are only two ways to deal with a situation like that," Kohli told a media conference.

"Either you hit rock bottom, or you can learn from the situation and see it as a motivation to make things right.

"For a cricketer, there is nothing more dear than game. You put all your energy in the game; if you respect the game, the game will respect you back. There is no rocket science.

Happy with the clinical performance. Great team effort. pic.twitter.com/pmVJK3inqF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 28, 2019

"You don't need to do anything extra. Whoever comes out of it positive, his career can scale new heights, like we have seen with many cricketers in the past.

"I hope he goes on that right path and emerges as a better cricketer and I think he can do that."

Pandya's return helped seal India's series victory with two games to spare and Kohli was delighted to have the talented all-rounder back at his disposal.

He added: "It is very, very good to have him. He provides balance to the team. The way he bowled showed that he went back and was practising his skills. You can tell with his intensity, he picked up two crucial wickets as well.

"He is someone who will give you those important contributions in all three departments. The team also looks much more balanced with him around. He is in a good head space and I hope he can continue with that."

With the series lost, New Zealand have made a couple of changes for the final two ODIs, bringing in Jimmy Neesham and Todd Astle for Doug Bracewell and Ish Sodhi.