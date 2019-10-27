Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

History-making Papua New Guinea qualify for ICC T20 World Cup

By Peter Thompson
worldt20trophy - Cropped

Dubai, Oct. 28: Papua New Guinea dug themselves out of a hole to beat Kenya by 45 runs and qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup for the first time on Sunday.

PNG's hopes of securing direct qualification for the tournament in Australia next year were looking slim when they were reduced to 19-6 in Dubai, Emmanuel Bundi (4-18) taking three wickets in his first over.

A half-century from Norman Vanua (54 off 48 balls) enabled PNG - ranked 17th in the shortest format - to post 118 all out and that proved to be more than enough.

Kenya were going along nicely on 40-1, but only three batsmen made double figures as they were skittled out for just 73.

Nosaina Pokana (3-21) and Assad Vala (3-7) took three wickets apiece on a historic day for PNG, who finished top of Group A on net run rate ahead of Netherlands.

Netherlands defeated Scotland by four wickets but will have to go through the play-offs.

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: STE 2 - 2 AMI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 23:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue