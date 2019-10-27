History-making Papua New Guinea qualify for ICC T20 World Cup

PNG's hopes of securing direct qualification for the tournament in Australia next year were looking slim when they were reduced to 19-6 in Dubai, Emmanuel Bundi (4-18) taking three wickets in his first over.

A half-century from Norman Vanua (54 off 48 balls) enabled PNG - ranked 17th in the shortest format - to post 118 all out and that proved to be more than enough.

Kenya were going along nicely on 40-1, but only three batsmen made double figures as they were skittled out for just 73.

Nosaina Pokana (3-21) and Assad Vala (3-7) took three wickets apiece on a historic day for PNG, who finished top of Group A on net run rate ahead of Netherlands.

Netherlands defeated Scotland by four wickets but will have to go through the play-offs.