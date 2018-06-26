Cricket

Holder four-for gives Windies the edge as 20 wickets fall in Bridgetown

Posted By:
Jason Holder
Jason Holder virtually led from the front to put West Indies in a commanding position

Bridgetown, June 26: Jason Holder took 4-21 in the final session to give West Indies hope of wrapping up a series win against Sri Lanka after a remarkable 20-wicket day in Bridgetown.

Sri Lanka started day three on 99-5 in their first innings and ended it on 81-5 in their second, chasing 144 to level the series.

The Windies were skittled for 93 in their second innings to hold a slender lead, but Holder's spell put the hosts in control, with Kusal Perera a doubt for day four having picked up an injury.

Earlier in the day, Niroshan Dickwella's gritty 42 was not enough to give Sri Lanka a lead after the first innings, as Shannon Gabriel and Holder cleaned up the tail.

It gave West Indies a 50-run lead gong into their second knock, but they slumped to 14-5 after three wickets from Suranga Lakmal in the first eight overs.

1
43248

Kemar Roach (23) top scored for the hosts, who limped to 93 thanks to Shane Dowrich (16), Holder (15) and Miguel Cummins (14), giving them a lead of 143.

Sri Lanka got to 30-1 in the chase before Holder ripped through the visitors' top order to leave them still needing another 63 runs with five wickets remaining.

West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after two Tests.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue