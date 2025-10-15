Hosts Hong Kong Announce Strong Squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Nepal vs Oman Live Streaming T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifier: Where to Watch NEP vs OMN in India, UK and USA Online?

Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 23:31 [IST]

Hong Kong, Oct 15: Hosts Hong Kong, China have announced a powerful squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, to be played from November 7-9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong.

Led by experienced all-rounder Yasim Murtaza, Hong Kong will look to make the most of home advantage and end their title drought in the tournament's exciting six-a-side format. Murtaza, who has featured in over 60 T20Is and represented Hong Kong at the Asia Cup 2025, brings leadership and balance to the side.

Veteran batter Babar Hayat, one of Hong Kong's most consistent performers, will don the wicketkeeping gloves. With over 2000 T20I runs and a century to his credit, Hayat's experience adds much-needed solidity to the middle order.

The squad also features Anshuman Rath, the Odisha-born left-hander known for his fluent stroke play. Rath, who has also scored close to 2000 T20I runs, remains a key figure in Hong Kong's top order.

Coach Kaushal Silva expressed his enthusiasm about the squad and the tournament's format: "The Hong Kong Sixes is a unique format that suits our players' strengths. We are excited to test ourselves against world-class talent coming to Hong Kong. This event has a rich legacy, and we aim to perform well while inspiring the next generation of cricketers in the region."

All-rounder Aizaz Khan, on the verge of achieving the rare T20I double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets, adds all-round depth. He is joined by Nizakat Khan, Hong Kong's leading T20I run-scorer with 2376 runs, and Ehsan Khan, the country's top wicket-taker with 129 wickets in 97 matches.

Rising fast bowler Nasrulla Rana, who holds the record for the best bowling figures by a Hong Kong player in T20Is (6 for 12), completes the squad.

Hong Kong, China have yet to win the prestigious Hong Kong Sixes, but came agonizingly close in 2009, losing to South Africa in the final off the last ball. In the 2025 edition, Hong Kong are placed in Pool D alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and will open their campaign against Bangladesh on November 7.

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 will see 12 teams divided into four pools. The innovative six-a-side, five-over format promises a festival of fast-paced cricket over three thrilling days.

The event has been granted M-Mark status by the Major Sports Event Committee and is supported by the Cultural Sports and Tourism Bureau and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department.

Meanwhile, India have announced Dinesh Karthik as captain for their Hong Kong Sixes squad, with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also part of the lineup.

Hong Kong, China Full Squad: Yasim Murtaza (Captain), Babar Hayat (Wicketkeeper), Anshuman Rath, Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana

Team Coach: Kaushal Silva