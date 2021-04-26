How are franchises, government spending on IPL when people are struggling for hospital beds? Tye questions

IPL 2021: Australia quick Andrew Tye leaves Rajasthan Royals camp citing 'personal reasons'

On Sunday Rajasthan Royals’ Australian pacer Andrew Tye flew back home citing 'personal reasons’. On Monday two more Australian players, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson followed Tye back home. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals R Ashwin was the first Indian cricketer who decided to take a break from the tournament and head home to be with his family.

The country is currently witnessing over 3 lakh cases per day and the BCCI has been criticised for continuing with the IPL amidst such troubled times. Despite the pull outs the BCCI on Monday said the tournament would go ahead.

Speaking to cricket.com.au Tye said he was concerned as to how safe it was to keep the tournament going.

“From a player safety point of view, we’re safe now but is it going to stay safe,” questioned the Royals player.

“But looking at it from an Indian point of view, how are these companies and franchises spending so much money, and the government, on the IPL when there’s people not being able to get accepted into hospital,” Tye told cricket.com.au.

But Tye also stated that sport can bring joy into people’s lives. “If sport can continue and be one of those avenues to relieve stress or give a glimmer of hope that the world is ok and there is light at the end of the tunnel, I think it should go ahead.

“But I know that’s not everyone’s feelings and I completely respect everyone’s views from all angles,” said the Australian cricketer.

While the player exodus hit the IPL, with several Australian players leaving, KKR pacer Pat Cummins, in a heart-warming gesture donates USD 50,000 to the PM Cares Fund.

The ongoing edition of the IPL got underway on April 9th and is being held behind closed doors. The final of the 14th edition is set to be held on May 30th.