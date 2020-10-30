Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

How did Chris Gayle change Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020? Swann, Aakash Chopra explain

By
Since Chris Gayles inclusion in the playing 11, the KXIP have not lost a match
Since Chris Gayle's inclusion in the playing 11, the KXIP have not lost a match

Abu Dhabi, October 30: Former England cricketer Graeme Swann said Chris Gayle's inclusion in the playing XI of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) has 'completely' changed the team.

"Kings XI are a strong team, there is no doubt about that. Since Chris Gayle has come into the fold, they look like a completely different outfit," Swann said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

Gayle missed the franchise's initial games in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The team witnessed a poor start but now the side has made a stunning comeback and they are on a five-match winning streak.

KXIP are now preparing to take on Rajasthan Royals and Swann believes that the Steve Smith-led side should believe in their overseas players.

"Rajasthan Royals have to believe in their overseas players because they have got some real talent, possibly the four most talented overseas players in Butler, Stokes, Smith, and Archer and they have to go out there and play fearless cricket. At the end of the day, if those guys don't win it, (Rahul) Tewatia will," he said

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra is also of the same opinion that KXIP's fortunes have changed after the entry of Gayle in the playing XI.

"Kings XI Punjab's fortunes in this tournament have completely changed since the arrival of Christopher Henry Gayle. They haven't really lost a game since he's been there, so now Rajasthan Royals, they need to win and for that to happen, they will have to figure out a game plan to stop Gayle and say, and not just one, they might need a couple of them because when he gets going, of course, he's a tornado, who just blows away the opposition," Chopra said.

More KINGS XI PUNJAB News

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 50 October 30 2020, 07:30 PM
Punjab
Rajasthan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, October 30, 2020, 13:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More