How did Virat Kohli become No 1 cricketer in the world? Hardik Pandya reveals the secret

Kohli has also shouldered the responsibility of being the captain of Indian cricket team with aplomb and Hardik Pandya said the Delhi man had told him the secret behind his excellence.

"I was talking to Virat (Kohli) two days ago. I asked him something that I never asked him before. I asked him 'What is the reason behind your excellence?'.

"He sent me a message. 'Your attitude is fine, everything is fine. Just you have to keep one thing in mind to reach and have that kind of consistency. You have to have a great hunger to become No. 1 in the right way. Not by pushing anyone down but based on your hard work and merit you should set becoming No. 1 as your goal' Then I came to know how he is as consistent as he is," said Pandya while talking to a group of youngsters along his with brother Krunal, who has also played for India in shorter formats.

Kohli so far has played 86 Tests and made 7240 runs at 53.6 while he has an aggregate of 11867 runs from 248 ODIs at 59.3 and from 82 T20Is he has garnered 2794 runs at 50.8.

Pandya also said both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma too compete to be the No 1 player in the side but on a healthy ground as finishing at No 2 does not bother them.

"Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni... they are extremely consistent because they don't want to come second but if they do, they don't have a problem with it. They will once again begin their work to become the No. 1," he said.

"You have strived to be the best. If you're a bowler, you have to be the best. If you're training, then you have to be eager to train. In life, you need to compete with yourself," he added.