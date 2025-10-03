What is Adidas New Ball Trionda for FIFA World Cup 2026? All You Need To Know

Cricket How KL Rahul was named 'Rahul' after his Father made a Mistake! Here's What it Could have been
Published: Friday, October 3, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

KL Rahul has continued his rich vein of form in Test cricket as he scored his 11th century in the 1st Test against West Indies on Friday.

The India batter has been a pillar in red-ball cricket in recent times. And opening the innings, the 33-year-old has continued his merry way.

Rahul scored his 11th century in Test career, thus maintaining his top form in Test cricket. After a magnificent Test series in England, Rahul has proved his worth against the Windies as India look to post a huge total in the first innings.

But in this article, we shall take a look at a mistake, not something related to cricket. Rahul, who hails from Karnataka, was named by his father mistakenly. The India player is named KL, while some name him Rahul as well, which actually is his name. But had it not been an error from his father's knowledge, the India cricketer would have been known by a different name. And here is the story behind that.

KL Rahul was named Wrongly Rahul, it was supposed to be Something Else

Rahul was born on April 18, 1992 in Bengaluru. His father, K. N. Lokesh, hails from Kannanur in Magadi and is a professor who previously served as the director at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) in Mangalore. Interestingly, the name "Rahul" has an unusual backstory.

Rahul's father was a fan of former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and intended to name his son after Gavaskar's son. However, Lokesh mistakenly took the name 'Rahul' instead Rohan Gavaskar, Sunil's son's actual name, which led to Rahul's unique name.

India eye big lead vs West Indies

Speaking of the Test match, India are in the driving Test in Ahmedabad. After bundling out West Indies for just 162 runs, India are 213 for 3 just before Lunch, leading them by 51 runs. The Indian team will be pushing for a big lead in the first innings, as they aim to wrap up the Test within the first three days.