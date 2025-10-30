Cricket How Long Will It Take Shreyas Iyer To Fully Recover From Spleen Injury? Here's What We Know By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 8:06 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer is on the mend after a recent health scare in Australia, and encouraging updates have emerged regarding his condition. As per a report by Cricbuzz that the 30-year-old underwent a surgical procedure following an on-field injury but has since made a full recovery.

The injury occurred during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week when Iyer dived forward to complete a catch. Unfortunately, the awkward landing resulted in a ruptured spleen, forcing him to undergo immediate surgery. While the procedure was described as minor, it required careful post-operative care and monitoring to ensure complete recovery.

According to sources close to the player via Cricbuzz, Iyer's condition has remained stable throughout, and he is now out of the ICU. The BCCI, along with the Indian team's medical staff in Australia, has been keeping a close watch on his progress through team doctor Dr. Rizwan Khan. Efforts are also underway to facilitate travel arrangements for a member of Iyer's family to join him in Sydney.

Reports indicate that Iyer has been able to take calls, eat homemade food arranged by friends, and manage his day-to-day activities - all positive signs that his recovery is on track.

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, currently in Canberra, also provided reassurance while speaking to reporters. "We've been in touch with Shreyas. He's stable and in good spirits. He's talking and responding well, which is a great sign. He just needs a few more days of rest before getting back to his usual routine," Suryakumar said.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the BCCI confirmed that Iyer's internal bleeding was swiftly detected and controlled. A follow-up scan conducted on October 28 revealed significant improvement, with doctors optimistic about his recovery path.

While the immediate danger has passed, Iyer is expected to be out of action for nearly two months as per further reports via Sportskeeda. His return will depend on medical clearance and rehabilitation progress, but for now, the signs are highly positive - a relief for both the player and Indian cricket fans.