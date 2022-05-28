How many times RR won IPL? Here's the complete list of all Rajasthan Royals' IPL titles

After a collective bowling effort led by pace duo Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna, Royals rode on Jos Buttler's fourth hundred of the season to oust Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday (May 27) and reached the IPL Final for the second time in their history.

RR led by late Shane Warne had lifted the inaugural title in 2008. Warne, the first Royal, captained a team of unknowns and came into the tournament as underdogs, but surprised the cricket world by finishing top of the 8-team point table and clinching the title by beating the favourites Chennai Super Kings in the final that year.

IPL Winners List of All Seasons

In 2008, it was Warne, Yusuf Pathan, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Sohail Tanvir, Munaf Patel, Kamran Akmal, Graeme Smith and the uncapped players like of Swapnil Asnodkar, Siddharth Trivedi, who played starring roles in the title triumph.

Now, Royals will hope to add a second title to their kitty under the leadership of Sanju Samson, who will rely on the likes of Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, R Ashwin among others to take the side past GT in the finals.

If Royals go on to win the title in 2022, it will be a fitting tribute for legendary Warne, who passed away earlier this year. But they will be up against GT, a team that is playing their first IPL and came in with a similar tag to RR's 2008 side.

The IPL 2022 Final will Royals' ninth playoff match in the Indian Premier League. In the eight previous matches, Royals have won just 3 with 2 of the victories coming in the title-winning season in 2008, when they won the final and semifinal.

Here is a list of Rajasthan Royals' IPL title wins:

2008 - Defeated CSK by 3 wickets to win title