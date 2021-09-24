How Venkatesh Iyer, fan of Sourav Ganguly, revived Kolkata Knight Riders fortunes in IPL 2021

So, what has changed in the last four months or so? It can be termed as a bloody-minded collective effort but in reality it is the addition of one player made all the difference. Now, don't think of any pedigreed player. This was an unknown name - Venkatesh Iyer.

Venkatesh, a 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who is playing first season of IPL played two crucial knocks at the opening slot against RCB and Mumbai Indians to give the Knight Riders a launching pad that they were missing in the earlier matches.

It was not entirely surprising to see Venkatesh naming Sourav Ganguly as his role model, the former Indian captain who played a stellar role with Sachin Tendulkar at the pole position for India in the late 90s and early 2000s.

"Honestly, KKR was the first franchise I wanted to get in because Sourav Ganguly was the captain. So, Initially I wanted to get into KKR first. I got picked by the franchise so it was a dreamy moment for me.

Everyone was very welcoming , I got a lot of gifts. I am a huge fan of Dada, he has got millions of fans around the globe and I am one of them. He has played a huge role in my batting," Venkatesh told teammate Rahul Tripathi in a video posted on iplt20.com.

The admiration for Ganguly in Venkatesh grew in such levels that he switched to left-handed batting after watching the Kolkatan.

"I used to bat right-handed when I was young but I wanted to exactly replicate Dada, how he hit sixes and the way he batted. He has played a very big role unknowingly in my life. I was really waiting for my opportunity and I knew I am going to get my chance," he said.

In fact, Venkatesh was so fearless against the Mumbai bowlers who come with load of experience in IPL and international cricket. But the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were dealt away confidently if not with a dash of contempt.

There was a cracking drive to the long-off off Bumrah that left the bowler stunned and underlined the 'aggressive brand of cricket' that KKR coach Brendon McCullum often stresses.

A pleased Morgan

The Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan too was immensely pleased to see the impact Venkatesh has made to the KKR fortunes in the IPL 2021, though he preferred to look at a broader picture.

"It is extremely pleasing. We want the best for everybody in the dressing room, the aggressive cricket that we have shown in the last two games is exactly what suits the talented guys in our changing room.

I know some of them might feel alien to take risk after risk, but that is exactly what we want them to do. They are seriously talented, batting and bowling, and we want them to get better," said Morgan during a virtual post-match press conference.

Before entering this match, KKR had a dismal record against MI, registering just six wins in a total of 28 games, but Venkatesh and Rahul Tripathi helped the Knight Riders turn around their fortunes.

"I do not think it is one player (Venkatesh Iyer) that has changed the outlook of the team. The last two games have been, the superstars in our side have been the bowlers. That allowed our opening pair to play their natural game.

"Venkatesh played an innings against MI that would match a guy who has played 50 IPL games. The freedom in which he has played with has really been imposing. He has continued on with his form, but I do not think it is one player. It has been a collective performance which has been set by our bowlers," said Morgan.

Morgan also slipped in a word of praise for the KKR spinners, especially Varun Chakravarthy. They bowled in conditions that were only mildly helpful to the spinners as the ball did not spin much.

But against RCB and then against Mumbai, the Kolkata spinners held their own and even played a big role in limiting the teams to insufficient totals.

"I think the quality of our spinners means that they can bowl in conditions that are not friendly to spin bowling. I do not think Abu Dhabi is, the two games we have played here, the ball has not spun much as compared to the last time we played here. So far, they have not played a massive part, it is just the high-quality they are producing," said Morgan.

It is a collective effort that was the point Morgan was trying to emphasise but the effect of Venkatesh was not lost on him either. Neither on anyone!