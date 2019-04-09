Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on standby for IPL 2019 final

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has not been able to procure the fit certificate for three stands I, J and K from the local municipal corporation since 2012.

"We will have discussions with TNCA as we don't want to deprive CSK their right of playing at home. But three empty stands is an issue. Hyderabad and Bangalore are the two standby venues for two play-offs, Eliminator and final," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Monday (April 8).

It was also learnt that Committee of Administrators has asked the steering committee of Players' Association to expedite the process.

"The Players' Association is expected to take shape in next two weeks. The four-member committee has been told to expedite process," the official said.

The BCCI has also decided to invite fresh tender for title sponsorship of domestic tournaments and international games in India.

"It will be a fresh process but PayTm can also bid but just like new bidders."

Meanwhile, the CoA also decided on the format of the mini Women's IPL which will be played with three teams in Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru. There will be four games instead of the odd-exhibition match played last year.