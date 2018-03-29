I am devastated, says emotional Steve Smith

READ THIS STORY TELUGU

'I'm absolutely gutted' - tearful Steve Smith's opening statement in full

Smith arrived in Sydney on Thursday (March 29) after being banned for 12 months and stripped of the Australian captaincy for at least two years by the Cricket Australia.

ALSO READ: WARNER SAYS SORRY | I LIED: BANCROFT | SMITH, WARNER SET TO LOSE BIG MONEY

"I want to, as captain of the Australian cricket team, I take full responsibility," he said.

"I made a serious error in judgement. It was a failure of leadership, my leadership.

DEVASTATING! — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 29, 2018

"I will do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it's caused. If any good is to come from this it can be a lesson for others and I hope I can be a force for change.

"I know I'll regret this for the rest of my life. I'm absolutely gutted," said Smith.

Smith fronted a packed press conference at Sydney International Airport and delivered a heart-wrenching message before breaking down when mentioning the impact the saga has had on his family.

"I'm sorry for the pain that I've brought to Australia and the fans and the public, it's devastating and I'm truly sorry.”



Steve Smith has apologised for his 'failure of leadership' in emotional press conference in Sydney.https://t.co/rrDWQZdYt2 pic.twitter.com/3wBdXWTbha — ICC (@ICC) March 29, 2018

"I say two things, or three things," he said. "Firstly, I'm deeply sorry. I love the game of cricket, I love entertaining young kids, I love kids wanting to play the great game of cricket that I love.

"The two other things is that, any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting, you're affecting your parents.

"To see the way my old man's been ... it hurts. I just want to say I'm sorry for the pain that I've brought to Australia and the fans and the public, it's devastating and I'm truly sorry.

Watch LIVE: Steve Smith addresses the media after returning home to Sydney https://t.co/ljh0A32bMh — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 29, 2018

"I hope in time I can earn back respect and forgiveness, I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and captain the Australian Cricket Team.

"Cricket is the greatest game in the world. It's been my life, and I hope it can be again. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," finished Smith.