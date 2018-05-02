I am trying to be a better bowler every time: Umesh Yadav

READ: SOUTHEE PLEASED | KOHLI'S GIFT FOR ANUSHKA

But Umesh Yadav said he was trying to do better each time he get on to the field. Umesh was talking to Ashish Nehra, the bowling coach of Royal Challengers.

"I can definitely improve myself because whenever you keep on performing in the middle, there is always a scope to do better. So I am trying to continue performing as I am doing and also learn from my mistakes and do better than before," the 30-year-old said after RCB's 14-run win over Mumbai.

Umesh Yadav said he was not bogged down by the thought of bowling at crucial situations of a match and rather it only motivated him.

"Whenever you are playing a must-win game and you come out to bowl in crucial situations when two batsmen are set, and you bowl a good over, you obviously you feel good.

"My focus was to bowl as per the team's plans. I am trying to convert how I am practicing on the nets into the match and am also focusing on bowling as per the situation demands," the pacer said.

Umesh said his focus is to take early wickets as it can put pressure on the opposition teams.

"Yeah, I feel that whenever my captain gives me the ball, they expect me to take the wicket. Even the coaching staff is training me to be a wicket-taker as one or two quick wickets, in the beginning, will build pressure on the opposition, which improves our chances in the match. So, I always try to take wickets with the new ball," he said.