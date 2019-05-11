I believe in planning and strategising: Rohit Sharma

On Mumbai's consistency: We always focus on forming core group. Last year, after we failed to qualify, we immediately began scouting for players that could fit into our team culture. We made our goals for auction. We had an eye on domestic tournament across the world and found players who could deliver for us. Thankfully, most of them have responded well.

On his captaincy: My team and staff make my job easier. Looking at the conditions and the opponents, plans are laid out properly before games. I firmly believe in planning and strategising. I get what I want from my players and that's helped me to be a successful skipper. It helps for a captain when players understand their roles.

On workload management: We understand that the World Cup is around the corner and before the IPL began, we spoke to players to be open about how they are feeling about their fitness. In our team, Jasprit (Bumrah) and Hardik (Pandya) felt playing more games will keep them in good rhythm. The physios spoke to both of them and that's the feedback we received. And it has worked for them. Both are in great form. In 2013, we played the IPL and then went on to win the Champions Trophy. So tournaments like these help players get into form.

On the rivalry with CSK: We might have beaten them thrice this tournament but in IPL it depends on who plays well on that particular day. Though they didn't qualify for knockouts, Rajasthan Royals beat us twice. So the head-to-head record doesn't matter. In a final, more than the opposition, it's important to focus on getting a good start, be it while bowling or batting.