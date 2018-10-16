I have always conducted myself with integrity: Sanath Jayasuriya

Jayasuriya was on Monday (October 15) charged by the ICC for his failure to cooperate with an investigation and obstruction of a probe. Jayasuriya in a statement said he was not accused of "any allegations pertaining to match-fixing, pitch-fixing or any other similar corrupt activity."

"The charges allege that I have not been cooperative and not assisted their investigations," Jayasuriya said in a statement. "I have always conducted myself with integrity and transparency with matters concerning the sport and I will continue to do so."

The charges on Jayasuriya reportedly were him hiding a sim card and delaying the submission of a mobile phone that potentially had information regarding the anti-corruption investigation during his second stint as chairman of selectors which ended in August 2017. The former Sri Lanka captain said the delay was because the phone had personal materials and videos that he didn't want the anti-corruption officials to see.

In the release Jayasuriya said "I am not in any position to release any comments at this moment" as he has to submit his response to the ACU within 14 days. "I am under strict legal advice that no comment is to be made in respect of the charges as such a course would offend the ICC rules," he said.

Articles under which Jayasuriya was charged.

1. Article 2.4.6 - Failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU, including failure to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU as part of such investigation.

2. Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.