I have been made the scapegoat, says sacked Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews

"I have been made the scapegoat in this entire saga of Sri Lanka's dismal performance against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup," Mathews said in a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket. The board said it asked Mathews to step down and allow Dinesh Chandimal to lead Sri Lanka during England's tour which begins next month.

Angelo Mathews ends his ODI captaincy after leading Sri Lanka in 106 ODIs winning 49 & losing 51. New captain Dinesh Chandimal who is having a successful stint as Test captain also has 5 wins in 7 ODIs he led Sri Lanka so far from 2013-2017 pic.twitter.com/dimxRU97ZD — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) September 24, 2018

"The national selectors... have requested Mathews to relinquish his duties as captain with immediate effect," the board said in a statement. It did not elaborate on why Mathews was sacked. But it follows Sri Lanka's drubbing in the Asia Cup, with losses to lower-ranked Afghanistan and Bangladesh ensuring the island nation's quick exit from the competition.

Sri Lanka were thumped by 137 runs against Bangladesh in their opening match of the tournament, and have now lost 30 of their 40 matches since January 2017. Chandimal, who was already captain of Sri Lanka's Test side, now takes the reins in all three formats of the game. Sri Lanka will face England in five one-day internationals, one twenty20 and three Test matches from October 10.