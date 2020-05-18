I’m gonna to cut your throat off: Yuvraj recalls argument with Flintoff during 2007 World Cup

It was an innings England’s Stuart Broad, a rookie fast bowler then, will never be able forget. The Indian team was in a strong position during their match against England, but Yuvraj’s innings helped the Men in Blue post a mammoth total of 218 for four and clinch the game. Yuvraj hit six mammoth sixes off Broad in an over which went down in the history books.

In an Instagram live session with Kevin Pietersen on Sunday, the former Indian cricketer recalled the innings against Broad which went on to make headlines. Yuvraj recalled the argument he had with England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff following which he smashed Broad for six sixes.

In the live session Yuvi told Pietersen, “I thinki Freddie bowled two good balls and he bowled a yorker which I managed to hit for a boundary. Then he told me that this was a dash shot, he got pretty elaborative. He said I am gonna cut your throat off and I replied saying you see this bat in my hand? You know where I am gonna hit you with this bat? I remember I was so angry when I hit Broadie for six sixes, I looked at Dimitri Mascarenas and then I looked at Freddie.”

Yuvraj further added, “Mascarenas had hit me for five sixes during an ODI match so that is why I looked at him first. It was one of those games which we all will remember.”

India went on to lift the trophy and Yuvraj won the Player of the Tournament award as he played an important role throughout the tournament.