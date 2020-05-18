Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I’m gonna to cut your throat off: Yuvraj recalls argument with Flintoff during 2007 World Cup

By
Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the World Cup
Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the World Cup

Bengaluru, May 18: Six sixes! That’s what comes to every fans mind when they think of Yuvraj Singh. 12-13 years down the line fans still can’t get enough of the cricketer’s stellar innings during the 2007 T20 World Cup. It’s a fan favourite story and never fails to raise anyone’s interest even after so many years.

It was an innings England’s Stuart Broad, a rookie fast bowler then, will never be able forget. The Indian team was in a strong position during their match against England, but Yuvraj’s innings helped the Men in Blue post a mammoth total of 218 for four and clinch the game. Yuvraj hit six mammoth sixes off Broad in an over which went down in the history books.

In an Instagram live session with Kevin Pietersen on Sunday, the former Indian cricketer recalled the innings against Broad which went on to make headlines. Yuvraj recalled the argument he had with England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff following which he smashed Broad for six sixes.

In the live session Yuvi told Pietersen, “I thinki Freddie bowled two good balls and he bowled a yorker which I managed to hit for a boundary. Then he told me that this was a dash shot, he got pretty elaborative. He said I am gonna cut your throat off and I replied saying you see this bat in my hand? You know where I am gonna hit you with this bat? I remember I was so angry when I hit Broadie for six sixes, I looked at Dimitri Mascarenas and then I looked at Freddie.”

Yuvraj further added, “Mascarenas had hit me for five sixes during an ODI match so that is why I looked at him first. It was one of those games which we all will remember.”

India went on to lift the trophy and Yuvraj won the Player of the Tournament award as he played an important role throughout the tournament.

More YUVRAJ SINGH News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 20:04 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue