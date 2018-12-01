I see this as 'significant chance' for India, says Waugh

"I will see this as a significant chance and they would have prepared for this tour for a long time, I think it's going to be a really close series," Waugh told 'ESPNcricinfo'. India captain Virat Kohli is likely to be the biggest threat for the Australian bowlers, as they look to maintain their unbeaten record at home against the Asian giants.

Asked how does Australia tackle the Kohli threat, Waugh said, "He is a great player and loves the big moment, a bit like Tendulkar and Lara. They wait for these big series and that's where they want to show their best. So who is the dangeman for Australia? They have got some really good batsmen, they have got a very good all-round team."

Former wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist said the visitors would mainly bank on their talismanic skipper to get runs on the board. "Virat is clearly the best player in the world at the moment. So India will look to him to score heavily but all are going to have their challenges and as too will the Australian batting line-up," Gilchrist said.

The big-hitting batsman of yesteryears was of the opinion that the Australian pace attack comprising Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood could pose tough questions. "I think Pat Cummins is outstanding, Hazlewood is almost McGrath like with his bowling. Those three guys and there are couple in the wings who are high quality fast bowlers."