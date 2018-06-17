I want to produce more fast bowlers from Karnataka: Aiyappa

Aiyappa, a former Karnataka pacer who has played 32 first-class matches for 116 wickets, was one of fast bowling hopes to emerge from the state in the early 2000s but injuries hindered his progress. "It pinches a bit when I think about it (his career) and/ what I could have achieved without injuries," Aiyappa says.

Now, Aiyappa has a chance to fulfill his dreams while giving shape to the dreams of others. This will be his first coaching assignment and Aiyappa says he is ready for the challenge despite limited coaching experience.

"I had taken a break from all cricketing activities after 2012 (the year in which he played his last first-class match against Haryana) and I have been thinking about helping the youngsters and share whatever experience I have from my playing days.

"I thought coaching would be ideal for me because trying to become a selector or be in some other administrative role will limit my involvement in the game. But coaching will keep me closer to the action," says Aiyappa, who has completed a coaching course from the KSCA Academy.

Aiyappa says his experience as a player will stand him in stead in his new role.

"The distance between being a player and a coach is not that too far if you have spent a considerable time as a player. As a coach, your success will be measured with the success of your ward. It is an inter-linked role. As a player, we have the experience of going through several situations on the field and we can share that experience with the young players and help them adapt," says Aiyappa.

1. Senior State Team: KT Yere Goud & Sreenath Aravind.

2. Under 23 Team: NC Aiyappa & Sudhir Nadig Ameet.

3. Under 19 Team: Deepak Chowgle & Gopalakrishna Chaitra. — Karnataka Ranji Team/ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಣಜಿ ತಂಡ (@RanjiKarnataka) June 8, 2018

However, the first assignment of Aiyappa is a bit tricky. The Under-23 band consists of players who have already made it to the senior state side or those who are poised for the break in. Aiyappa knows that his role goes much beyond correcting technique.

"That's the most challenging nature of my job. The Under-23 boys are not exactly juniors. They are actually ready to take the next step and play for the state senior side. As a coach, I don't need to teach them how to bat or bowl as they might already have that awareness in them. So I need to keep them motivated, try to sustain their level of play and keep them mentally ready to represent the state when the opportunity arrives.

"Or there may be some player who got dropped from the state side and I need to instill belief in them about a recall and help them find form by providing the right environment. Of course, there is a lot of technology these days from which a player can gather a lot of inputs about his own game," he says.

In this context, Aiyappa says the interactive sessions he had with Venkatesh Prasad and K Sanath Kumar revealed to him how to approach his task.

"I have interacted a lot with Venky and Sanath, who all have made successful coaching careers. The biggest thing I have learned from them is that a coach needs to create a comfortable environment in the dressing room, a friendly atmosphere where a player has the confidence to confide in the coach. As a coach, there is no point in being a brooding figure in the dressing room. But on the field, you should be all business and focused on the game and the players," says Aiyappa.

That Aiyappa will have some of his former Karnataka mates for company as coaches is a big plus for him in terms exchange of ideas. Former pacer S Arvind and ex-captain Yere Goud are in charge of the senior team while former middle-order batsman Deepak Chougule will handle the Under-19 team among others.

"It is certainly good to have former teammates around you. It will be easy to interact with them, ask about their experience and learn or to enquire about certain players. Many of us are first time coaches, so that exchange of ideas and interaction are significant for us and the state cricket," says Aiyappa.

So, what will be his primary area of focus as a coach? "As I said, players in the U-23 age group is ready for the next level and they will have a certain amount of maturity and situational awareness in them. So, I need to guide and prepare them for bigger challenges and my aim will be to produce more quality pacers for Karnataka.

"Now, we have some good youngsters like Prasidh, who did well for the state and in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders. I want to keep the second line ready for the state cricket," he says.