ICC Awards 2021 Winners List: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Smriti Mandhana win top honours

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam picked up the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award, beating off competition from Shakib Al Hasan, Janneman Malan and Paul Stirling.

South Africa opener Lizelle Lee was named the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for her scintillating performance which saw her finish as the highest run-scorer in 2021 in the format.

England Test captain Joe Root took home the top honours in the red-ball category, beating competition from, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson and Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne.

Pakistan wicketkeeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan claimed the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year, while England's star batter Tammy Beaumont was named the ICC women's T20 Player of the Year.

South Africa umpire Marais Erasmus was named the Umpire of the Year for the third time after receiving the honour in 2016 and 2017. The ICC also announced the teams of the year 2021.

Here is the ICC Awards 2021 winners list :

ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy): Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy): Smriti Mandhana (India)

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year: Joe Root (England)

ICC Men's ODI Cricket of the Year: Babar Azam (Pakistan)

ICC Women's ODI Cricket of the Year: Lizelle Lee (South Africa)

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year: Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year: Tammy Beaumont (England

ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year: Janneman Malan (South Africa)

ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2021: Fatima Sana (Pakistan)

ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year: Zeeshan Maqsood (Oman)

ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year: Andrea-Mae Zepeda (Austria)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award: To be announced

ICC Umpire of the Year: Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year: Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma (India), Kane Williamson (captain, New Zealand), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Joe Root (England), Fawad Alam (Pakistan), Rishabh Pant (India), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Hasan Ali (Pakistan).

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year: Paul Stirling (Ireland), Janneman Malan (South Africa), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan), Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Mustazifur Rahman (Bangladesh), Simi Singh (Ireland) and Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka).

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year: Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Tammy Beaumont (England), Mithali Raj (India), Heather Knight (captain, England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Fatima Sana (Pakistan), Anisa Mohammed (West Indies), Jhulan Goswami (India).

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year: Jos Buttler (England), Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Babar Azam (captain, Pakistan), Aiden Markram (South Africa), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), David Miller (South Africa), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa), Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan).

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year: Smriti Mandhana (India), Tammy Beaumont (England), Danni Wyatt (England), Gaby Lewis (Ireland), Nat Sciver (captain, England), Amy Jones (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Loryn Phiri (Zimbabwe), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa).