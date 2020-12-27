ICC Awards: Mithali, Harmanpreet among four Indians in Women’s Teams of the Decade

While Australian batswoman Meg Lanning was named the skipper of both the ODI and T20 side, India veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami found a place in the ODI XI.

In total four Indian women cricketers were named in the women’s teams of the decade. While Mithali and Jhulan made it into the ODI Team of the Decade, Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav found places in the T20 Team of the Decade. World Cup winning Lanning was named skipper of both sides.

The ICC Women's ODI Team of the Decade 👊



🇦🇺 🇦🇺 🇦🇺

🇮🇳 🇮🇳

🇿🇦 🇿🇦

🌴 🌴

🇳🇿

#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/NxiF9dbnt9 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

While Mithali has scored 6888 runs in 209 ODIs, Goswami has 225 wickets to her name, including 182 scalps in ODIs. On the other hand, Harmanpreet has 2186 runs to her name from 114 T20 matches, while Poonam has pocketed 95 wickets from 67 T20Is.

Meanwhile, in the men’s category, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was named skipper of the Men’s ODI Team and T20 team of the decade. Current Indian skipper Virat Kohli was named captain of the Test team of the Decade.

The ICC Women's T20I Team of the Decade 🔥



Plenty of runs and wickets in that side! 👏 #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/mRkVN1SHSf — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Decade: Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Mithi Raj, Meg Lanning (capt.), Stafanie Taylor, Sarah Taylor (wk), Ellyse Perry, Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Jhulan Goswami, Anisa Mohammed

ICC Women’s T20 Team of the Decade: Alyssa Healy (wk), Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning (capt.), Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Ellyse Perry, Anya Shrubsole, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav