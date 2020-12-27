ICC Awards: MS Dhoni named captain of Men's T20I Team of the Decade; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah also in the side

MS Dhoni, who is also the wicketkeeper of the star-studded side, was picked alongside fellow Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

The team comprised Rohit Sharma and West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle as the openers of the side while Australia captain Aaron Finch found a spot at number three. Kohli at number four is followed by former South Africa legend AB de Villiers at number five.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard also found a spot in the side. The batsmen as well as the all-rounder in the dream team have proven their big-hitting skills on multiple occasions at the big stage.

The bowling attack comprised of Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan and the master and apprentice duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga. Bumrah and Malinga play together in the IPL for the franchise Mumbai Indians and the Indian has been a protege of the Sri Lankan pace great.

The ICC Awards of The Decade that recognise the best players across Cricket over the past 10 years, invited fans to vote for the first time by selecting the winners across categories including the Sir Garfield Sobers and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Awards, which celebrate the best overall player from the men's and women's game over the past decade. Fans will provide 100% of the vote for the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade, from a list of the past winners since 2011. More than 1.5 million fans from across the globe participated casting 5.3 million votes.

The top prize for voters is a once in a lifetime experience at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India, including flights, accommodation, and pitch-side access to a Super 12s match. Other prizes include 45 pairs of match tickets, 15 OPPO Reno 4pro mobile phones and 50 $50 vouchers redeemable at the official T20 World Cup merchandise shop at the tournament.

The nominees for each of the categories have been determined by the Awards Nominations Committee according to on-field performances and overall achievements for at least five years during the period.