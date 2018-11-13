ICC charges former SL player Dilhara Lokuhettige for breaching anti-corruption-code

The ICC was appointed by the ECB as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the purposes of the ECB's Code and as such is issuing this charge on the ECB's behalf. The charges are as follows:

1. Article 2.1.1 - being party to an effort to fix or contrive or to otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct, or other aspect(s) of a Domestic Match

2. Article 2.1.4 - directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to breach Code Article 2.1.1

3. Article 2.4.4 - failure to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Officer (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code

Lokuhettige has 14 days from 13 November 2018 to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage. Recently, former Sri Lanka cricketers Sanath Jayasuriya and Nuwan Zoysa too were booked by the ICC.