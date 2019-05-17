Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada to Rashid Khan: 5 bowlers to look out for

By
Bengaluru, May 17: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is around the corner. Ten teams will compete for the highest honour in a battle spanning over 46 days. Though the game of cricket is considered more as a batsman-dominated one, however, the teams will be eager to unleash their most potent bowling attacks to unsettle the opponents in this WC.

ICC World Cup 2019: Schedule | Squads

A number of bowling talents - old and new - will be seen displaying their talents in this World Cup and it could be the tournament of life for many of them. In the seaming conditions of England and Wales, these bowlers will look forward to leave the maximum impact during the competition.

Here we look at five bowlers to look forward to in this World Cup:

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Bumrah, who Rohan Gavaskar wanted to keep protected inside wool, will be the biggest attraction among the bowlers in this edition.

The 25-year-old, who just completed three years in international cricket and one year in Tests, has already been dubbed as one of the game's biggest assets.

Very little time has the bowler let his captain down - irrespective of the format and he will be Virat Kohli's biggest bowling trump card this WC.

Bumrah currently has 85 wickets from 49 ODIs and just had a terrific Indian Premier League 2019.

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

At 23, Kagiso Rabada already owns over 300 international wickets and is seen as one of the talents who will rule international cricket for days to come.

Rabada recently suffered an injury in the IPL and is currently recovering for the World Cup. If he can take the field with full fitness, the Proteas bowler will be a force in this tournament.

He has pace, bounce and swing that make him a devastating package. He has 106 scalps from 66 matches at the moment in ODIs.

Kuldeep Yadav (India)

Kuldeep Yadav (India)

The Chinaman bowler had a nightmare this IPL but that doesn't reduce his importance for India's chances in this WC.

Along with Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep will be the mainstay of India's spin attack and on his day, the 24-year-old can turn games along with his deliveries.

One of the two Indian bowlers who has a fifer in all three formats, Kuldeep has 87 wickets from 44 outings so far. Playing in his first WC, Kuldeep's return to form is what millions of Indian fans are praying for at the moment.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

The fastest bowler to reach 100 wickets in ODIs, the 20-year-old Afghan leg-spinner will be another top draw of the 2019 WC.

Even though he represents a team that might not survive beyond the league stage, but Rashid's individual brilliance could make him stand out from the rest.

Rashid, who just finished playing in the IPL and will next appear in his first WC, has 123 wickets in 57 ODIs.

Trent Boult (New Zealand)

Trent Boult (New Zealand)

A veteran compared to the above bowlers, Trent Boult continues to be New Zealand's potent weapon with 430 international wickets.

The 29-year-old could well be a worthy successor to Geoff Allott of the 1999 edition, also played in England.

Boult was the joint leading wicket-taker (22) along with Australia's Mitchell Starc in the 2015 WC played Down Under and the 29-year-old still has the control over his pace and accuracy that could make the difference for the Black Caps.

In 79 ODIs, Boult has 147 wickets.

 
Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
