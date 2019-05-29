ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony: Date, Venue and Timings, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) along with the host nations has made elaborate arrangements to put up a grand spectacle for the biggest cricketing carnival on the planet. The United Kingdom which is also known as the home of cricket will be hosting the World Cup for the sixth time.

The 10-team tournament has returned to the World Cup 1992 format in which all teams face one another once in a single round robin format. The four teams that top the league stage will then face off in the two semi-finals.

The opening ceremony of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be held on May 29 and several high-profile names will be in attendance.

Here's all you need to know about the Opening Ceremony:

Venue: The Mall, in the City of Westminster, central London.

Guests: Royal guests from England including queen Elizabeth II will be gracing the opening ceremony. As per a report in Daily Mail, the Buckingham Palace will be the backdrop of the event but no players of the participating 10 teams will be attending it, as the ICC looks to keep them free of fatigue ahead of the start of the tournament.

Every participating nation will be represented by a cricketing legend and a celebrity. The England and Wales will be represented by Kevin Pietersen and Love Island's Chris Hughes.

Performers: A few members of drum and bass band Rudimental will perform. Comedian Paddy McGuinness will join the audience for the 'celebration of cricket, music and culture'.

Timing: 9:30 PM (IST)

Channel: StarSports Network

Live Streaming: HotStar.com

Around 4000 cricket fans chosen after the ballot system will also be in attendance of the opening ceremony.

48 matches in 46 days will be played across 11 venues in England and Wales: Lord's, The Oval, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge, Headingley, Old Trafford, County Ground Taunton, Bristol County Ground, The Riverside Durham, Hampshire Bowl and Cardiff Wales Stadium.

All the day matches will start at 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST), while the day/night matches - seven of them - will start at 1:30 PM BST (5:30 PM IST).

The Lord's will host the final of the World Cup for the fifth time on 14 July.

The first semi-final (No.1 v No.4) will be at Old Trafford on 9 July while the second semi-final (No.2 v No.3) will be staged at Edgbaston on 11 July.

Each of the semi-finals and the final has been allotted a reserve day.