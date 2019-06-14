ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan sweats it out in the gym despite carrying thumb injury - Watch

With a heavily bandaged left hand, Dhawan was seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted by him on his Twitter page.

"You can make these situations your nightmare or use it an opportunity to bounce back. Thank you for all the recovery messages from everyone," was the accompanying message from the star batsman.

The left-handed batsman from Delhi posted another image, later in the day with his fellow teammate Hardik Pandya, in which he could he seen flaunting heavy metal chain around his neck during the gym session. Pandya, on the other hand, could be seen flaunting his ornamental chain.

Dhawan, aka Gabbar, captioned the image with a funny tweet, in which he could be seen with Pandya and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the background.

The 31-year-old India opener picked up the injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia on Sunday.

What was initially seen to be a swelling in his left thumb turned out to be a hairline fracture after closer examination.

He was then ruled out of India's rained out game against New Zealand here on Thursday, the marquee clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester and the match against Afghanistan on June 22.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh pant has been brought in as cover for him but he will only get access to the team's training sessions for now.

Pant will be allowed into the dressing room only if the team management decides to declare Dhawan unfit for the remainder of the tournament. An assessment of his injury will be done next week.

(With inputs from PTI)