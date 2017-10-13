'ICC decisions are the need of the hour'

Bengaluru, October 13: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (October 13) came up with decisions that have far reaching implications.

ICC approves international Test and ODI leagues

ICC permits four-day Test matches on trial basis

They included the creation of leagues for Tests and one-dayers and the trial of four-day Tests.

Mykhel.com reached out to some players and administrators to get a measure of the ICC move.

League for Tests and ODIs

"It is a good move. Hopefully, this will infuse some more context and enthusiasm into Test cricket. This was needed especially since T20 is taking over everywhere. Cricketers and countries could be enthused by the prospect to become the best and spectators may share the spark." - Kapil Dev

"It's certainly a bold step. We have to admit that steps are needed to sustain Test cricket and this will give more meaning to bilateral series. I think spectators too will be more interested because 'their' team could be in the race to become champions of the No 1 side in the world - Niranjan Shah.

Four-day Test

"It's a rather big step. But we have already seen some day-night Tests and pink balls. From the time of its inception, Test cricket has been played over five days. But four-day Test, may be will bring you more results and quicker. Personally, I may not like the idea but if that's the need of the hour then let that it be - Kapil Dev

I know the traditional fans may not agree with the four-day Test matches. But we have to realise that we need to move with the time. Now, South Africa and Zimbabwe may play one such Test later this year, and we will get a glimpse of the future. I think, newcomers like Ireland and Afghanistan may too realistically compete with the big teams. Anyway, it is on a trial basis, let's wait and watch - Niranjan Shah.