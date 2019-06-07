ICC denies MS Dhoni permission to sport Balidaan Badge on his gloves in World Cup 2019

The global cricketing body has confirmed the dagger insignia displayed by MS Dhoni in the match between India and South Africa on June 5 is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the showpiece event.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule

The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicket-keeper gloves, said Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager - Strategic Communications, in a official statement released by the global cricketing body.

The ICC's response is not going to subside the row for there is a huge demand back in India that 37-year-old cricketer be allowed to carry the logo.

The dagger insignia on Dhoni's wicket-keeping gloves further puts India's cricket administrators on collision course with the ICC after the BCCI declined the world body's "request" to have it removed, instead seeking permission for the star player to sport it. Earlier in the day Committee of Adminstrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai asserted that Dhoni will continue sporting the insignia on his gloves as it is not a military symbol.

BCCI, sporting fraternity back MS Dhoni

However, the world body hasn't accept that stand as the rule-book allows for only one sponsor's logo on the wicket-keeping gloves. Following the BCCI's request, the ICC's Cricket Operations team was to discuss the matter with the World Cup's Event Technical committee, both headed by Geoff Allardyce.

The BCCI was required to prove that the dagger insignia is not military symbolism and if the event technical committee is convinced, Dhoni would be allowed to continue sporting it.

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and dagger is part of their emblem.

In Dhoni's case, he already sports an SG logo on his gloves. Allowing the insignia would amount to "equipment sponsorship violation".

During India's opening World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton, Dhoni's green keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

"The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. As per ICC regulations, players can't sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know," Rai told PTI.

"And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations," he added. His statement came after the ICC "requested the BCCI" to ask Dhoni to remove the sign from the gloves, citing rules which forbid display of messages "which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes."

(With PTI inputs)