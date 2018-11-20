ICC Disputes Panel dismisses PCB's case against BCCI

Cricket

By
Dubai, November 20: The International Cricket Council's dispute panel Tuesday dismissed Pakistan Cricket Board's compensation claim against the BCCI for allegedly failing to honour a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral series.

"PCB case against BCCI dismissed by dispute panel," the ICC posted on its official Twitter page. Later in a mail, the ICC added: "Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB's claim against the BCCI. The judgement is binding and non-appealable."

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had demanded Rs 447 crore compensation after alleging that the BCCI didn't honour the MoU that required India to play six bilateral series between 2015 to 2023.

The BCCI, on its part, maintained that the alleged MoU was not binding and did not stand as Pakistan failed to honour a commitment to support the revenue model suggested by India for the ICC. The ICC then constituted a three-member dispute resolution committee to look into the PCB's compensation claim.

The hearing took place at the world body's headquarters here from October 1-3. Former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid was among those who were cross-examined during the hearing. According to a senior BCCI official, he justified India's refusal to play bilateral cricket with Pakistan, citing security concerns.

India vs Australia: Ist T20I: Preview
    Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 15:33 [IST]
