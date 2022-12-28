ICC Emerging Player Award 2022: Only 1 Indian in the Nomination List

The list comprises four men in the running for the prestigious award. Of these, two are left-arm pacers and the other is a pair of openers. It comprises four players from Afghanistan, India, New Zealand and South Africa.

India's young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh and South Africa's rising left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, while Afghanistan's top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran along with New Zealand Finn Allen have been shortlisted by the global cricket body as the nominees.

Voting will commence early in January with the winners announced later in the month.

Country with the most ICC Emerging Player of the Year Awards

So far four players from England and Australia have won the prestigious awards while three Indians have bagged this award. Two players from West Indies have also been bestowed with this award. One player from South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan has also won the award.

Winners of ICC Emerging Player of the Year Awards

Year Winner Team 2004 Irfan Pathan India 2005 Kevin Pietersen England 2006 Ian Bell England 2007 Shaun Tait Australia 2008 Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka 2009 Peter Siddle Australia 2010 Steven Finn England 2011 Devendra Bishoo West Indies 2012 Sunil Narine West Indies 2013 Cheteshwar Pujara India 2014 Gary Ballance England 2015 Josh Hazlewood Australia 2016 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 2017 Hasan Ali Pakistan 2018 Rishabh Pant India 2019 Marnus Labuschagne Australia 2021 Janneman Malan South Africa

Let us take a look at how the year 2022 panned out for these four players who are in the ICC Emerging Player of the Year Nomination List:

1. Marco Jansen - South Africa Performance: 36 Test wickets at 19.02, 229 runs at 22.90 (till December 27, 2022) Two ODI wickets, and one T20I wicket. Memorable performance Making 30 with the bat in South Africa's paltry 118 at The Oval, Jansen brought his form into the bowling performance, finishing with a maiden five-wicket haul on a surface historically good for batting. Jansen made a mess of Alex Lees' stumps to start the run, before trapping Zak Crawley plumb leg before in an early double-strike. He claimed Joe Root and Harry Brook when he returned to the bowling crease, before dismissing Ben Foakes for his fifth. He finished with 5/35 as South Africa hit back in the match, bowling England out for just 158. 2. Ibrahim Zadran - Afghanistan Performance: 431 ODI runs at 71.83, strike rate 88.31 367 T20I runs at 36.70, strike rate 109.55 Memorable performance Zadran can boast the highest individual ODI innings for an Afghan after his effort of 162 against a strong Sri Lankan bowling attack in Pallekele, breaking Mohammad Shahzad's 131* seven years prior. Ibrahim fell on the last ball of the innings after smashing 15 fours and four sixes prior in a dominant knock, with only Najibullah Zadran's 77 accompanying him. It was the second century for Ibrahim in the three-match Super League series, taking his year ODI run tally to 431 at an average of almost 72. 3. Finn Allen - New Zealand Performance: 411 T20I runs at 21.63, strike rate 155.09 387 ODI runs at 38.70, strike rate 94.39 Memorable performance Similar to his blitz against Australia at the T20 World Cup later in the year, Allen stole the fourth match away from Pakistan in their tri-series with Bangladesh, making 62 from just 42 balls in a chase of 131. Allen stole the show with six sixes in the knock, hitting three off the bowling of Shahnawaz Dahani, also taking on the spin of Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed. 4. Arshdeep Singh - India Performance: 33 T20I wickets at 18.12, economy 8.17, strike rate 13.30 Memorable performance Unflustered by the pressure of an India v Pakistan fixture in a global tournament and in front of over 90,000 people, Arshdeep stood tall on the big stage. With a prodigious swing at pace, Arshdeep removed both members of Pakistan's prolific opening pair. He claimed Babar Azam with his first ball lbw, before taking the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan at the end of his next over. Arshdeep returned at the death to curtail Asif Ali's plans of a late onslaught, finishing with 3/32 from his four-over allotment.