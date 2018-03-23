ICC fines Rohan Mustafa and Sean Williams

Rohan was found to have breached Article 2.1.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

Williams was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.4, which deals with "using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match".

In addition to this, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of the two players.

The incident happened on the final ball of the 37th over when the two players exchanged inappropriate language after Rohan dismissed Williams.

Both the players admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by David Jukes and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Gregory Brathwaite, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Simon Fry.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.